Govt not afraidof opposition’s alliance: governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said accountability against the corrupt will not stop and the government is not afraid of the opposition’s alliance.

“Nobody involved in corruption or any other grave crime would be spared. The decision of ‘Successful Youth Programme’ worth of Rs100 billion is a gift for the youth of Pakistan from the government,” the governor said while talking to delegations from different sectors here on Sunday.

“We will utilise all our resources to empower our youth and to provide them with necessary opportunities to earn their respectable livelihood. Overseas Pakistanis are an asset for Pakistan,” he said. He added that the federal and provincial governments including state institutions were striving hard to end their problems and assimilate their potential into national resources. Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar said that the government was currently paying attention to get this country out of the economic crises at the earliest and the whole nation would see its results in a few months. He said under the leadership of Imran Khan the government is taking emergency steps to bring reforms in the institutions. He went on to say that independent and strong institutions would facilitate Pakistan to grow economically and make progress. He said opposition parties had been in power for many times and now they are uniting against accountability. Their aim is only to save their corruption and keep the nation oblivious, he added.