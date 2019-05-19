Shafqat Mahmood meets Aleem Khan

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Sunday met Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former senior minister Aleem Khan at his residence in Lahore.

During the meeting Mahmood congratulated PTI leader Aleem Khan over his bail in the charges of offshore companies and accumulating assets beyond means leveled by the National Accountability Bureau. Both the leaders also discussed matters related to mutual understanding and others. Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Punjab minister Aleem Khan was released from Kot Lakhpat Jail. Commenting on his release from jail, Aleem Khan said that he would always stand with PM Iram either he would be given any position in the party or not. The jail authorities released the PTI leader upon receipt of his release order which an accountability court issued after submission of surety bonds by his lawyers. MPA Shoeb Siddiqui reached Kot Lakhpat Jail and handed the release order over to the prison authorities, thereby securing the release of Khan. The Lahore High Court ordered the release of Aleem Khan from judicial custody on bail in a case pertaining to possession of assets beyond means. The bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem granted Khan bail against two surety bonds worth Rs1 million each.