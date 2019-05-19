Rabid neglect

Eight-year-old Rizwan from Shikarpur, was the fifth child to die in Karachi as a result of a dog bite this year, as the anti-rabies vaccine is not available anywhere in the interior of Sindh. Why is it not available and how much does it cost? Dr Naseem Salahuddin, Pakistan’s eminent infectious diseases specialist confirms that a full course of vaccine including RIG in severe cases, costs Rs1200. So Rs5 million was all we needed to provide protection to some 4000 cases of dog bites. It is true that the government indulges in neglect and callousness. But what is even more disturbing and unfortunate is the role of the elite and the self-centred segment of our society, which chose to remain silent. It behaved as if it had nothing to do with the dog bites, the dying children or the budget laundering. The government is not likely to awakened by itself. The disproportionately privileged section of our society, whose own children are well protected, ought to raise its voice and push the government for reforms. Till then dogs shall continue to bite and the children of Pakistan shall continue to die for lack of anti-rabies vaccine.

Naeem Sadiq

Karachi