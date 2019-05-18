People paying price for ex-rulers’ policies: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that corruption was rampant in the past governments and their wrong policies badly damaged the economy.

Record loans were taken during the last decade and the loans were not used for development and progress in the country as projects aimed at personal projection were launched, the CM said, adding now the people were paying the price for the wrong policies of the past governments.

Usman Buzdar expressed these views while talking to parliamentarians at Chief Minister’s Office.

He said the PTI government was steering the country to the right direction. “Our struggle is aimed bringing about prosperity and we are taking every step for the betterment of the nation,” he added.

He said the PTI had never done the politics of personal interest and would never do such politics in future too. The PTI government is the most transparent government of political history in the country and its transparency has been acknowledged at every forum, he said.

He said the elements afraid of the change were making false propaganda. Those who have looted national exchequer are criminals of the nation. The tenure of plunder in the past will not come back again, the CM said.

He said it would take to fix the problems of the past 70 years. He said the corrective measures by the government would change destiny of the country.

cheques: Usman Buzdar on Saturday distributed cheques worth Rs 5.4 million among the families of victims of various incidents.

He held a meeting at his office with the families of girl students and a rickshaw driver who had died in a traffic accident on MM Road near Bhakkar. The families of the injured girl students and of the victims of rainstorms and lightning also met the chief minister.

The chief minister also held a meeting with the father of a child, M Habib, who was murdered after kidnapping in Kotla Jam. Speaking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar expressed his sympathies to the families and said the government would not leave the victims’ families helpless. Every possible help would be provided for the treatment of an injured student, Sana. He said the government had taken responsibility for treatment of the girl. The CM announced a higher secondary school at Sira-e-Mohajar on the demand of a victim family.

The principal secretary to CM, Bhakkar deputy commissioner and other officers concerned were also present.

notice: Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the killing of a woman due to alleged firing of Dolphin Force officials on Ferozpur Road and sought a report from the inspector general of police.

The CM also ordered an investigation into the incident. He said action should be taken against those who opened fire, and justice should be provided to victim’s family.

condolences: Usman Buzdar has expressed grief over the death of the father of Balochistan Assembly Speaker Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo.

In his condolence message, he expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. He prayed may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in the eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Talk: Punjab University (PU) Library Book Club arranged an introductory talk on two books on “Sirat-un Nabi” in the holy month of Ramazan.

Department of Arabic Assistant Professor Dr Abdul Majid Nadeem presented talk on “Ar Raheeq Al Makhtum” written by Maulana Safiur Rahman Mubarikpuri. The book was awarded first prize by the Muslim World League at the worldwide competition on the biography of Prophet (PBUH) held at Makkah in 1979. The book was written in Arabic language and later translated into many other languages, including Urdu and English.

The talk on the second book “Muhammad: A Prophet of Our Time,” written by Karen Armstrong, was given by Shahzeb Khan, assistant professor, English Department. He described the style of the book that provided a beautiful and logical narration on the life of Prophet (PBUH).