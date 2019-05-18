Twin brother, sister suffocate in drum in Hunjerwal

LAHORE: Twin brother and sister suffocated when they locked themselves in a drum of flour while playing at their home in the Hunjerwal police area on Saturday.

The victims have been identified as Kamran, 6, Beenish, 6. Police quoted the family as saying the victims were playing at home. In the meantime, they tried to hide themselves in a small drum used to store flour.

As they entered into it and closed the lid, it got locked automatically. They could not come out which resulted into their death due to suffocation.

The moment their father found them in the drum, they had died.

Edhi ambulance reached the scene and shifted them to hospital where doctors pronounced them dead. The incident was so tragic that everyone in the area cried over their death.

Police collected evidences and handed over the bodies to the victims’ family after completing legal formalities.

stolen cars recovered: The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS) claimed to have recovered 23 stolen cars worth Rs 30 million and arrested five members of a car thief gang.

The arrested accused persons have confessed of committing over 50 such incidents in different districts of the province. They used to steal cars and sell them in South Punjab or Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The accused persons have been identified as Mumtaz Arshad alias Taju, Ashfaq Ahmad, Adnan, Sher Afzal alias Lala and Murad. They used to jam the car trackers and steal the cars.

AVLS SP Atif Hayat disclosed this during a press conference at Mustafa Town police station and handed over the keys of the recovered cars to their owners.

Four cops suspended: SSP Operations Ismail Kharak has suspended four cops after charges of torture of citizens by them proved true.

The suspended cops are: TASI Atzarul Haq, constables Shabab Gul, Tariq Hussain and driver constable Irfan. They had subjected citizens to torture in H Block of Defence.

The SSP said Lahore police had always adopted the policy of zero tolerance against bad behaviour and torture by cops.

Road accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 819 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Six people died and 925 suffered injuries in the road accidents. Out of the injured, 553 badly injured were removed to hospitals while 372 victims with minor injuries were given first aid by the rescue medical teams.

crackdown: Cantt division police claimed to have arrested 157 criminals in a crackdown and seized drugs and arms.

Police seized 13 pistols, bullets, more than 07kg charas and 211 bottles of liquor.

Moreover, 29 proclaimed offenders of A&B categories and 60 court absconders were also arrested.Twenty-seven persons were held for violating the laws on wheelie, kite flying, price control and loudspeaker use.