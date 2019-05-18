Three robbers arrested in Kohat

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

KOHAT: The police on Saturday foiled a bid of robbery and arrested three robbers. An official said the robbers were arrested from the Gullakhel Behzadi Charkot area early in the day. "The dacoits had gathered to plan a robbery. The locals informed the police, who conducted raid and arrested the dacoits," he said.
