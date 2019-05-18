Despite my suggestion, PM not ready to give NRO: Sh Rashid

LAHORE: The Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, has said all plunderers are about to form an alliance, but it can shatter in just an hour if Prime Minister Imran Khan allows the corrupt politicians to leave the country.

Addressing a press conference at Railways Headquarters here on Saturday, the minister said he had advised the premier to let the corrupt leave the country, but he said he would not. Imran Khan is trying hard to prevent any NRO to the corrupt, the minister added.

Sh Rashid said he had told people that Shahbaz Sharif was trying to get an NRO.

“Now Asif Zardari is also in the line,” he claimed. He said while Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif would not return the looted money, Asif Zardari might, as he has the courage to do so. Acknowledging inflation he said problems being faced by the country are actually caused by the corrupt politicians.

About the recent derailment of a freight train, he said he would himself go to Sukkur and check the track as this is the second incident of derailment in that area. Sh Rashid said in order to facilitate passengers on Eid, Pakistan Railways would run five Eid special trains. He said maximum encroachments would be removed from Circular Railway in Karachi in 15 days, while all-out efforts would be made to clear all encroachments in a month.

He said in order to lessen burden on Lahore (city) Railway Station, Jaffar Express, Pak Business Express, Khyber Mail and Tezgam have been allowed to make stopover at Lahore Cantt Station. He claimed that Pakistan Railways has earned a profit of Rs5 billion through passenger trains, adding some 1,000 stalls would be set up at railway stations.

Agencies add: The railways minister said PC-1 for the Main Line-1 project was ready. The minister said some powers do not want railway track expansion up to Gwadar.

He said he wanted to see China-Pakistan Economic Corridor becoming operational at the earliest. He said the incumbent government is free of corruption and that’s why foreign investment is pouring in.

He said it has been decided to build up Railway Constructions Pakistan Limited. To a question, he said 20 out of 30 trains are running in profit but four are running into little losses, which, he said, would be managed. He criticised the PPP government over outbreak of HIV in Sindh.