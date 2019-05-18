close
Sun May 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 19, 2019

Opposition hatching conspiracy against govt in Ramazan: Firdous

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
May 19, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, on Saturday said the hatching of conspiracies by the opposition against a democratically-elected government is very unfortunate during the month of Ramazan and in the name of Iftar.

Giving her reaction to the combined opposition’s plan to discuss the anti-government strategy at an Iftar-dinner, being hosted by the Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, she claimed the opposition is facing the music because of their own ‘intentions’. The special assistant continued that opposition parties are concerned about their own wealth and children.

She said that the holy month of Ramazan is the symbolism of ‘Haqooq Allah’ and ‘Haqooqul Ibad’. Firdous continued that those, who forced public to face numerous financial problems during the month of fasting, are now busy in safeguarding their political and business interests under the garb of hosting Iftar.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story