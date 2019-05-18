Opposition hatching conspiracy against govt in Ramazan: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, on Saturday said the hatching of conspiracies by the opposition against a democratically-elected government is very unfortunate during the month of Ramazan and in the name of Iftar.

Giving her reaction to the combined opposition’s plan to discuss the anti-government strategy at an Iftar-dinner, being hosted by the Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, she claimed the opposition is facing the music because of their own ‘intentions’. The special assistant continued that opposition parties are concerned about their own wealth and children.

She said that the holy month of Ramazan is the symbolism of ‘Haqooq Allah’ and ‘Haqooqul Ibad’. Firdous continued that those, who forced public to face numerous financial problems during the month of fasting, are now busy in safeguarding their political and business interests under the garb of hosting Iftar.