Soumya, Mosaddek lead BD to tri-series triumph

DUBLIN: Bangladesh gave themselves a boost ahead of the World Cup with victory in the tri-series final against the West Indies here on Friday, as Soumya Sarkar and Mosaddek Hossain starred in an excellent chase.

Openers Shai Hope and Sunil Ambris both made fifties as the Windies reached 154-1 from 24 overs before rain intervened.

That left Bangladesh with a tricky total of 210 to win from 24 overs on DLS method when play resumed, but they made short work of the target to win by five wickets with seven balls to spare.

Bangladesh, who open their World Cup campaign against South Africa at The Oval on June 2, ended the series with four wins from as many completed matches, beating Ireland once and the West Indies three times.

Soumya got his side off to a flier with a 41-ball 66 at the top of the order, while wicket-keeper Mushfiqur Rahim struck 36 before both were dismissed by Raymon Reifer, giving the left-arm seamer his first One-day International scalps.

But all-rounder Mosaddek helped Bangladesh race to the finish line with a sparkling, unbeaten 52.

With 27 needed to win from the last three overs, the 23-year-old clubbed Windies spinner Fabian Allen for three sixes and a four in four balls, reaching his second ODI half-century from only 23 deliveries.

Mahmudullah completed the job with a fine drive over the cover fielders.

The West Indies will be strengthened by the arrivals of Chris Gayle and Andre Russell ahead of the World Cup after Indian Premier League duty, while Bangladesh will hope that Shakib Al Hasan recovers from a back strain that kept him out on Friday.

Score Board

Bangladesh won toss

West Indies

†S D Hope c Mosaddek b Mehidy 74

S W Ambris not out 69

DM Bravo not out 3

Extras (lb 2, nb 1, w 3) 6

Total (1 wicket; 24 overs) 152

Did not bat: R L Chase, J L Carter, *J O Holder, F A Allen, A R Nurse, R A Reifer, K A J Roach, S T Gabriel

Fall: 1-144

Bowling: Mashrafe 6-0-28-0; Saifuddin 5-0-29-0 (w 1); Mustafizur 5-0-50-0 (w 1, nb 1); Mosaddek 2-0-9-0 (w 1); Mehidy 4-0-22-1; Sabbir 2-0-12-0

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal c Holder b Gabriel 18

Soumya Sarkar c Cottrell (sub) b Reifer 66

Sabbir Rahman lbw b Gabriel 0

†Mushfiqur Rahim lbw b Reifer 36

Mohammad Mithun lbw b Allen 17

Mahmudullah not out 19

Mosaddek Hossain not out 52

Extras (w 5) 5

Total (5 wickets; 22.5 overs) 213

Did not bat: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, *Mashrafe Mortaza, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman

Fall: 1-59, 2-60, 3-109, 4-134, 5-143

Bowling: Nurse 3-0-35-0 (w 2); Holder 4-0-31-0 (w 1); Roach 5-0-57-0; Gabriel 3-0-30-2; Reifer 3.5-0-23-2 (w 2); Allen 4-0-37-1

Result: Bangladesh won by 5 wickets (D/L)

Man of the Match: Mosaddek Hossain (BD)

Series: Bangladesh won Tri-Nation Series

Man of the Series: Shai Hope (West Indies)

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (England) and Paul Reynolds (Ireland). TV umpire: Roly Black (Ireland). Match referee: Chris Broad (England)