East and West ranges’ police finalise security plans for upcoming Ramazan events

Security arrangements at Nishtar Park on Youm-e-Ali planned

Security plans for the upcoming events of Ramazan, including Youm-e-Ali, have been finalised in the East and West ranges by their respective deputy inspectors general of police (DIGs).

East Range security plan

Talking to The News, East Range DIG Amir Farooqi said they had divided the security plan in two parts; the first part consisted of summary of events related to Ramazan and the deployment plan and the second part was about Youm-e-Ali procession that dealt with the route of procession, sensitive points and details of security arrangements.

Sharing details of his plan, DIG Farooqi said the first part discussed the security of locations where Taravih prayers were being offered, including 1,311 covered places, 140 open places, seven important places and others.

Similarly, there were 126 Imambargahs where Majalis were being held, 71 processions, 120 Shabinas and 127 shopping centres in the East Range that needed security.

The DIG explained that the East Range of the Karachi police comprised three districts of the city, Korangi, East and Malir. In District Malir, 420 officials had been deployed at various sites, including 271 normal spots, 139 sensitive and 10 most sensitive, he said, adding that special arrangements had been made for places where large congregations were held, including Faizan-e-Madina, Expo Centre and Alamgir Masjid.

Regarding Majalis at 126 Imambargahs in East Range, the police identified 19 most sensitive locations in East and Korangi districts where maximum deployments of 10 constables were ensured at each spot.

Processions took place in a total of 71 locations in East, Korangi and Malir districts, of which 15 spots were declared most sensitive.

DIG Farooqi said in East Range there were about 127 shopping centres, of which a majority of 86 were in District East, 21 in District Korangi and 20 in District Malir. In these shopping centres, the police had made a maximum deployment, including 161 NGOs, 210 head constables and 568 constables who were also provided 84 police motorcycles and 60 police mobiles, he said.

The officer said while finalising the security plan, they had to resolve the issue of the shortfall of strength for which they arranged 300 policemen from the Police Headquarters East and 230 personnel arranged from Investigations-I, II and III with its 50 per cent effective force.

Youm-e-Ali

The East Range has also finalised the security plan for the upcoming Youm-e-Ali on Ramazan 21. The police have adopted extra security measures keeping in consideration sensitive points including Guru Mandir near Binori Masjid, Khatam-e-Nabuwat Masjid at Nomaish Chowrangi, Quba Masjid Britto Road, Tayyaba Masjid, Peoples Chowrangi, Imamia Imambargah, Central Jacob Line, Muhajir Makki Masjid and Dhobi Ghat near Parking Plaza.

Deployments have also been made at Nishtar Park where the security arrangements have been made with respect to seven areas: Deployment around Nishtar Park including gates and all strategic points, deployment on rooftops and gates of the buildings around Nishtar Park, deployment on watch towers inside Nishtar Park, outermost cordon, parking lots deployment, patrolling plan and reserve force at Nishtar Park. The overall deployment made by the East Range police is 477 personnel while the rest of the ranges have also made separate deployments in their respective jurisdictions.

West Range security plan

DIG Amin Yousufzai of West Range has also finalised the security plan for the upcoming events of Ramazan. It is pertinent to note that the West Range includes the most highly sensitive areas of Karachi.

Talking to The News, the DIG said directions had been given to the SSPs, SPs, SDPOs and SHOs to ensure foolproof security and provide peaceful atmosphere during the holy month.

The DIG directed the police officers to coordinate with Sunni and Shia Ulema and other notables on the district and police station levels so that religious harmony could be maintained.

The officer ordered the deployment of sufficient force at all mosques, Imambargahs, other prayer places in the open and sensitive places to guard against terrorism and maintain law and order. He also instructed the police to keep all the activists of militant and sectarian groups and criminal elements under close surveillance.

The police were directed to ensure that activities of those placed on the Fourth Schedule are restricted to the minimum level. A strict action against beggars who cause inconvenience to people and create traffic problems was also ordered.

The SHOs and SDPOs were directed to remain vigilant during Ramazan, especially during Taraveeh and Fajr prayers, and provide security at the entrance and surroundings of mosques and Imambargahs.

The DIG also ordered formation of a motorcycle squad of young police personnel to be on roads during Iftar timings to prevent street crime as street criminals were active around Iftar knowing that police officials would not be on roads at that time.

DIG Yousufzai said a total of 80 shopping centres were located in West Range, of which 57 were in District Central and 23 in District West. He added that a deployment of 754 personnel had been made, however, at highly sensitive spots they had adopted extra security measures with a deployment of 293 personnel there.

The officer said the overall on-ground deployment in the whole of West Range was 5,480 with a total of 135 vehicles, 50 of which were in District West and 85 in District Central. A motorcycle squad with 99 motorcycles would patrol in both District West and Central, he said.