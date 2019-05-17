Wilmots leaves Iran without signing deal

TEHRAN: Former Ivory Coast and Belgium manager Marc Wilmots has left Iran without signing the anticipated contract to coach the Islamic republic’s national team, semi-official news agency ISNA reported on Friday.

The former Belgian striker had arrived in Iran on Wednesday and was expected to sign a $1.2 million (1 million euros) a year deal until the end of the 2022 World Cup.

The 50-year-old who was capped 70 times for his country “reviewed Iran’s football facilities and had talks

with Mehdi Taj”, Iran’s football federation president, according to ISNA.

He left on Thursday night after watching the Iran pro league finals match between Persepolis F.C. and Pars Jonoubi Jam.

“If the two sides reach an agreement, Wilmots will return to Tehran to sign the contract and start his work,” ISNA said.

Wilmots is expected to replace Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz who stepped down after eight years in charge in January following Iran’s semi-final exit in the Asian Cup when they went down 3-0 to Japan.

He led Iran to two World Cup finals and extended his contract to 2019 after the 2018 tournament in Russia.