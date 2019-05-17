close
Sat May 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 18, 2019

It’s not court duty to set prices: Justice Kiyani

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
May 18, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved its verdict on maintainability of a plea challenging recent increase in the prices of petroleum products by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra). Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani of Islamabad High Court on Friday took the petition challenging the increase in prices of petroleum products. During hearing Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani remarked that it is not the court duty to set the prices of petroleum products. It is responsibility of the concerned department. “Every matter should not be brought into the court”. Justice Kiyani further remarked that petitioner should move to concerned department before putting this matter before Islamabad High Court. Petition against the increase in prices of petroleum products states that in international market the price of oil is same whereas Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has increased its price in Pakistan. Petition states that because of the increase in prices of petroleum products the inflation rate has also increased in the country.

The petitioner requested the court to set aside the Ogra notification regarding increase in the prices of petroleum products and restore the old prices.

Hearing the initial arguments the court has reserved its verdict on the maintainability of the petition against the increase in the prices of petroleum products.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story