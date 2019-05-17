‘Tevta to play role in job provision’

LAHORE: Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) Chairman Hafiz Farhat Abbas said Tevta would play its role in implementation of the government's agenda of providing job opportunities to the youths.

Tevta was starting market need-based courses in different areas so that students could avail themselves of opportunities in their respective areas, the Tevta chairman said during a meeting. According to a press release, the Tevta chairman ordered withdrawal of additional charge from the Tevta officers. He said eliminating nepotism in Tevta was his first priority and the process had been started in this regard.