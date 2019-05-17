Shabbar to also head Revenue Division

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to give the charge of Revenue Division to Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Syed Shabbar Zaidi.

According to sources, the Establishment Division was processing a case in which it was clearly mentioned that in the past FBR chairman used to be secretary Revenue Division and therefore Shabbar Zaidi should be made secretary Revenue Division.

Sources said Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh had also agreed to this in principle. However, the final decision will be taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

It is also said that the FBR has written a letter to the Establishment Division stating that although Shabbar Zaidi is honorary chairman of FBR and he will not take salary for the post but will get all other benefits of this prestigious post.