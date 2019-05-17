Heroes CC off to winning start in KG Ramazan Cricket

KARACHI: Heroes Cricket Club got off to a sensational start in the 34th edition of the Karachi Gymkhana Omar Associates Ramazan Festival Cricket Tournament 2019 as they overwhelmed Patex Boards by 99 runs in their Group D fixture here at the KG Cricket Ground on Friday.

Playing their first game of the tournament, Heroes CC, coming from Quetta, outplayed their opponents in all three departments to sound warning to other fancied teams in action during the month-long event.

Batting first, after winning the toss, Heroes CC posted an impressive total of 189 for seven in the allotted 20 overs with Ghulam Sarwar, scoring an unbeaten 69 off 38 balls with the help of half a dozen sixes and two fours. He was later adjudged Man of the Match.

Opener Fawad Khan had laid the foundation for a big score as he clobbered three sixes and two fours in his breezy 42 off 21 balls, dominating the 54-run first wicket partnership with Sami-ur-Rahman, who made 17 off 10 balls.

Patex Boards succeeded in choking runs in the middle overs through the vastly experienced off-spinner Haris Ayaz who picked up three wickets for 30 in his quota of four overs. Patex Boards, however, were found wanting in their chase of 190 and they folded for only 90 in 17.3 overs. Yasir Mushtaq (22 off 22 balls) and opener Haris Ali Khan (21 off 11 balls) were the only batsmen to offer resistance against the quartet of Aamir Sohail (3-22), Muhammad Tahir (2-8), Sohrab Baloch (2-17) and Wasim Qureshi (2-25).