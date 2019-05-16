close
Fri May 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
May 17, 2019

Renowned artist Jamil Naqsh passes away

Top Story

A
APP
May 17, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Renowned Pakistani artist Jamil Naqsh passed away on early Thursday morning in the United Kingdom.

He was 80. “He passed away this morning at St Marys Hospital where had admitted few days back,”private news channel reported.

Naqsh leaves behind an illustrious career in the field of Fine Arts and would be known as one of the pioneers in redefining Abstract, Still-Life, Calligraphy and many other genres.

His first solo exhibition show was staged at the Lahore Arts Council and then the Karachi Arts Council in 1962.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story