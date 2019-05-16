Qureshi asks Opp to fulfil its desire for protest

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday asked opposition parties to fulfill their desire for a protest against the government after Eid.

Speaking to the media here, he said that previously, the same individuals used to be against protest and sit-ins. "They used to term it harmful for democracy but today are bent upon doing all this," he said. "If the protest benefits the country, the opposition should go ahead with it after Eid."

Commenting on the soaring price of dollar, Qureshi said it is the job of the State Bank of Pakistan's governor to monitor the increase in dollar's worth. He, however, said that Governor SBP Reza Baqir is a professional man, not political. "He (Baqir) has returned to Pakistan leaving a massive salary and should be given a chance," the minister said.

He said Shabbar Zaidi, honorary chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), has never held a government post. "Restoration of investors' trust is what we need, and the team we have built would boost investors' confidence," Qureshi maintained.

He said the new law pertaining to local bodies has been enacted and the government would hold the local body elections under the same law. He said making the South Punjab a province is part of his party's manifesto.

Earlier, Qureshi rode a bike in the congested streets of his constituency NA-156 and enquired people about their problems and promised resolution to them.

Talking to his voters, he said people elected him from this constituency and he is from the lines of masses. He said he realized pains and pleasures of people and always showered resources upon people. He said he tried his best to spend maximum time with people of his constituency from his hectic engagements of foreign office. He said he always advocated resolution of problems of Multan when he met Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. He said he was making efforts to resolve problems of Multan with the available resources.

He said the creation of the South Punjab province is not only a wish of people of Multan but also a need of the hour. He said he convinced Prime Minister Imran Khan for the creation of the new province and now the PTI legislators have tabled a constitutional amendment bill in the National Assembly. He said he himself drafted the amendment bill.

Qureshi visited Union Councils 37, 38, 39, 17 and 19. He went into houses of his voters and met people.