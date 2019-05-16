Trump says he hopes US not going to war with Iran

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he hoped the United States was not heading to war with Iran as he prepared to meet with Switzerland President Ueli Maurer, whose nation has served as a diplomatic conduit between the two countries. Asked if Washington was going to war with Tehran, Trump told reporters he “hope not” as he greeted Maurer at the White House. Tensions have escalated in recent days with increasing concerns about a potential U.S.-Iran conflict. Earlier this week the United States pulled some diplomatic staff from its embassy in Baghdad following weekend attacks on four oil tankers in the Gulf.