CDA accelerates anti-encroachment operation

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has accelerated operation to eradicate violations from the right of ways of various main roads and highways in and around the federal capital.

These operations are being carried out simultaneously all over the city including Blue Area, Nazimuddin Road, G.T Road, Margalla Road and other major avenues.

During these operations, several barriers, guard rooms, entry gate, iron grills, electric generators and other encroachments installed on the right of way or beyond the plot line are being demolished.

The operations are being actively participated by the Enforcement Directorate, ICT Administration, Islamabad Police, Roads Directorate, Building Control Section and other concerned formations of the authority.

In this connection, CDA teams conducted an operation along the main Nazimuddin Road and razed different installments from the vicinity. During this operation, drop down barriers, entry gates, guard rooms, security cabins, parking sheds outer iron grills and other illegal installations from the front of Ufone Tower, Islamabad Stock Exchange Building, Saudi Pak Tower, State life under construction building, SME bank building, Beverly center, Green Tower, UBL building, NICL building and OGDCL building were demolished.