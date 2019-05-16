Customs foils bid to smuggle heroin to UK

The Pakistan Customs on Thursday claimed to have foiled a smuggling bid of narcotics from Karachi to the United Kingdom.

A spokesperson for the Customs said the staff posted at the Drug Enforcement Cell (DEC) at the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, received a tip-off about possible smuggling of narcotics to the United Kingdom through a courier service.

The DEC was alert after the information and spotted a parcel of ladies’ handbags and shoes booked by a suspect, Aftab Alam, son of Muhammad Jamaluddin, a resident of University Road, to be shipped to Bradford, United Kingdom through the DHL courier service.

The spokesperson said during the examination of the parcel, the DEC seized 500 grammes of brown heroin powder that was tactfully concealed in the handbags and shoes. The narcotics seized was estimated to be of worth Rs5 million. According to the spokesperson, a case was being lodged in order to arrest the consignor and initiate investigations into the smuggling bid.