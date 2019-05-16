ICAP announces CAF examination results

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP ) has announced the result of Certificate in Accounting and Finance (CAF) Examination held in March 2019. 791 candidates passed CAF Examination whereas 6340 candidates have obtained permanent credit.
Muhammad Shahbaz s/o Muhammad Iqbal Awan has been awarded ICAP Gold Medal (Ameena Khatib Foundation) for his outstanding performance in Financial Accounting and Reporting-II, Muhammad Shahbaz s/o Muhammad Iqbal Awan has been awarded ICAP Kasbati Memorial Gold Medal for his outstanding performance in CAF Examination and Syed Muhammad Saad Bin Arshad s/o Arshad Sami has been awarded ICAP Ishfaq Ahmed Gold Medal for his outstanding performance in Audit & Assurance.
Muhammad Safi Ullah Javaid s/o Muhammad Javaid Khan, outstanding performance in Introduction to Accounting, Syeda Masooma Batool d/o Syed Najaf Hussain Naqvi, outstanding performance in Introduction to Economics and Finance, Sana Arooj Tahir d/o Mian Tahir Siddique outstanding performance in Business Law, Saman Rehmani d/o Altaf Rehmani, outstanding performance in Business Management and Behavioural Studies, Huzaifa Usman s/o Usman Haji Younus, outstanding performance in Financial Accounting and Reporting-1, Gohar Rasheed s/o Muhammad Rasheed, outstanding performance in Principles of Taxation andMuhammad Shahbaz s/o Muhammad Iqbal Awan, outstanding performance in Financial Accounting and Reporting-II and Cost and Management Accounting.***
