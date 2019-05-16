IAF nominates KU, late VC for achievement awards

The International Achievements Forum, a platform which supports the international development of science, education, economics, and social sphere, has nominated Karachi University (KU) and its late vice chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan for Achievements Forum 2019 Awards.

The IAF has recognised the KU for its successful work in professional teaching and educational directions as the IAF is a stage where professionals come from a wide range of backgrounds to share experiences and best practices and as well as to celebrate their professional achievements, according to an official statement.

Ellen Clarke, the program coordinator, mentioned in a letter that dynamic growth, reputation and sustainable professors’ staff achievements had led the IAF to nominate the KU for the ‘Best Educational Institution’ award.

She said the head of the educational institution would be presented with the title ‘Manager of the Year’ in science and education sphere and personal certificate.

The KU was nominated for the awards for maintaining the quality standards, QS ranking and last six months progress of the varsity. The ceremony would be held on July 2 at the Westin Palace Hotel, Italy. The IAF is also known for gathering of business owners, executives, managers, entrepreneurs, investors, financiers, scientists and researchers from different countries of the world that draws its participants into a nexus of powerful networking opportunities.