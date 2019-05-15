IPC committee to discuss BoG members’ concerns

LAHORE: The standing committee of IPC will be discussing the concerns of Board of Governors (BoG) members of the Pakistan Cricket Board and the misappropriation of funds sanctioned to the Pakistan Hockey Federation.

The fifth meeting of the standing committee of the Inter Provincial Coordination will be convened on May 17 at committee room Pakistan Sports Board Islamabad. The meeting will discuss the action initiated by the PCB chairman Ehsan Mani against some of the members of the BoG. It also have on its list of agenda the performance of the PHF and deliberation on details of funds misappropriated during the recent and preceding years and decide action it deems necessary to be taken in both the cases, informed secretary committee Khalid Malik Joyia.