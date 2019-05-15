close
May 16, 2019
Torture of doctor condemned

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
May 16, 2019

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president has condemned torture of a doctor in Peshawar.

Through a statement issued here on Wednesday, ANP provincial president Aimal Wali Khan said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was setting dangerous precedents of torturing government officials.

He said that instead of arresting the accused the police arrested the victim. The ANP leader said the government’s silence on the issue raises serious questions as to why it was protecting a single individual. He said the incident also exposed the exemplary police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The ANP leader demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident and removal of Minister for Health Hisham Inamullah and Nausherwan Burki from their positions.

