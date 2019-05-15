NAB inquiry accuses official of misuse of power, embezzlements

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has claimed in an investigation report against Director Archeology and Museums, Dr Abdul Samad that precious antiques have been missing from Peshawar Museum or replaced by replica.

As per the NAB report submitted before the Peshawar High Court in the bail petition of Dr Abdul Samad, the bureau claimed he was involved in the missing of original antiques and replacement with replica.

To the court’s query, Additional Deputy Prosecutor NAB Azeemdad stated that reference against the illegal appointments, missing antiques and misuse of authority against the director archeology has been completed and sent to chairman NAB for approval.

The prosecutor pointed out before the bench that an ancient era precious Quran written with golden words and ancient era gun are missing from the museum.

Besides, the prosecutor stated that the NAB report revealed that the director archaeology in 2011 embezzled Rs8.9 million in the Kalasha project aimed at preservation of the Kalasha culture in Chitral.

The Kalasha live in three valleys – Bamburet, Rambur and Birir – and practice a unique culture and religious practices.

As per the NAB report, the suspect pocketed 22,000 US dollars in the US State Department project of 3,99,875 US dollars for the Buddhist monastic complex of Takht-i-Bhai. Besides, the bureau claimed that the accused director archaeology also received a package of Rs11,27,000 in the project for the Gor Ghatri Complex.

The prosecutor submitted that the director archaeology granted Rs2.5 million license to an Italian researcher Maria Poka which is official fee but only Rs25,000 were deposited at the department. He argued that this created doubts about misappropriation of funds.

He also referred to an inquiry report of experts about missing of antiques. As per the report, a precious and historic statue was sent to Korea for exhibition, but in return a small size statue was brought to the museum.

About the appointments, it was revealed in the investigation report that being the chairman of the departmental selection committee, the director archaeology first made the appointments and then asked these employees to get employment exchange commission cards.

However, during hearing of the bail petition, Shumail Ahmad Butt, the counsel for Dr Abdul Samad submitted that no antique is missing from the museum. He produced a certificate issued by a supervisor of the museum in March 2019 in which it was clearly mentioned that antiques are not missing and are in original condition.