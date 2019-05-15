Man booked for taking anti-polio team hostage

LAHORE: A case was registered against a man for torturing and taking an anti-polio team hostage during polio vaccination at Samanabad here on Wednesday.

According to police, an accused, Mian Sohail, had repeatedly refused to have his children vaccinated. Two lady polio workers, Saima and Shahzadi, reached his residence Wednesday for the purpose and the accused took them hostage for an hour.

Later, with the help of police and assistant commissioner concerned, both anti-polio workers were freed. Police have arrested the accused.