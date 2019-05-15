Six unclaimed bodies buried

LAHORE: Edhi Foundation buried six unclaimed bodies here Wednesday. One body was recovered from Mustafa Town and one from Islampura and two unidentified bodies were found in the limits of Gawalmandi. The sixth victim was a new-born girl who was abandoned by two bike-riders in a street in the Kot Lakhpat area. Later, the baby expired in hospital.

Man killed: A 35-year-old man expired in a hospital on Wednesday, a few hours after he was tortured by his neighbour in the Shahdara area. Victim Bhai Khan had forbidden his neighbour Maqsood from throwing garbage in front of his house.

Upon which, they had a heated exchange and later Maqsood and his accomplices allegedly severely tortured the victim. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

found dead: A 25-year-old youth was found dead in the limits of Qila Gujar Singh police on Wednesday. Police claimed that the youth, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs. Body was removed to morgue.

arrested: Civil Lines Division police arrested 102 criminals and recovered weapons and drugs from their possession.

Four proclaimed offenders of A&B categories involved in theft, cheque dishonour, fraud and other crimes were arrested along with 10 court absconders. Civil Lines Division police also arrested 60 criminals for violating Price Control and Rental Acts.

Prisoners die: A 30-year-old prisoner of Kot Lakhpat Jail expired in hospital on Wednesday. The prisoner identified as Chandi Masih hailed from Sheikhupura. He was imprisoned in Kot Lakhpat Jail for six years. Body was shifted to morgue.

Meanwhile, an under-trial prisoner of District Jail, Faisalabad died of medical complications at Services Hospital on Wednesday. The prisoner Mukhtar Ahmad, son of Shareef, was shifted to Lahore for treatment of liver disease. Body was shifted to morgue.

Man hit to death: A 50-year-old man was killed by a speeding car in Raiwind City on Wednesday. The man, yet to be identified, was crossing road when a rashly-driven car hit him, resulting into his instant death.