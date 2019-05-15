close
Thu May 16, 2019
S African president vows to speed reforms

World

JOHANNESBURG: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa pledged on Wednesday to use his victory in last week’s election to impose faster reforms to boost the economy and turn around Eskom, the state’s ailing power company. Ramaphosa spoke at a gathering of chief executives hosted by the Goldman Sachs investment bank in Johannesburg, signalling his pro-business stance after he took over from scandal-tainted Jacob Zuma last year. "We identified a number of reform issues that we needed to address, we are now going to do that with greater speed," Ramaphosa said after the ruling ANC party won the May 8 election with its thinnest majority since the end of apartheid.

