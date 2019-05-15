Omar Associates move closer to Dr M A Shah Trophy quarters

KARACHI: Omar Associates inched closer to claiming a place in the quarter-finals of the Dr M A Shah Night Trophy Cricket Tournament when they outwitted Welwink Pharma by 15 runs in their third and final league outing here at the Asghar Ali Shah Stadium on Wednesday.

Fine batting by Saud Shakeel and deadly bowling by Muhammad Salman earned Omar Associates a second successive victory in the competition. Batting first, after winning the toss, Omar Associates posted a huge total of 201 for eight in the allotted 20 overs. Saud Shakeel made a whirlwind 43 off 21 balls.

Off-spinner Luqman Butt (3-15), left-arm spinner Amjad Ali (2-27) and medium-pacer Sohail Ayub (2-49) shared the wickets for Welwink Pharma. In reply, Welwink Pharma were bowled out for 186 in 19.5 overs despite Gulfam Cheema’s brilliant 56 off 34 balls.Left-arm spinner Muhammad Salman (3-30) was the pick of the Omar Associates’ bowlers.