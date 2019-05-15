close
Thu May 16, 2019
Ad trends

Newspost

 
May 16, 2019

Over the past few years, the trends in advertisement are shifting. There ise less scientific information about the products and more exploitation of sentiments. So, a washing powder will exploit the sentiments of people by showing young kids spoiling their clothes to help others.

This adds nothing to the knowledge about the product itself. Probably, the driving force is our nation's generally sentimental attitude and our inability to think objectively.

Irfan U Khattak

Abbottabad

More From Newspost