close
Thu May 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
SA
Shakeel Anjum
May 16, 2019

Capital Police register blasphemy case

National

SA
Shakeel Anjum
May 16, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Golra Police in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) have registered an FIR under blasphemy laws involving hate speech. According to the FIR one Muhammad Yasir Qasmi, son of Abdul Waheed Qasmi, Sector G-9/3, had filed a complaint against Shaukat Ali, resident of Golra Sharif, alleging he had been putting up highly blasphemous comments targeting the holy personalities in response to the posts he (Yasir Qasmi) had been putting up on his Facebook account on the internet. Yasir Qasmi had urged Golra Police in his application to register a case against Shaukat Ali under sections, 298A, 295A, 295C and 7ATA. The police, however, registered the case under two sections of Blasphemy Law, 295-A and 298-A of Pakistan Penal Code after consultation of Legal Branch.

Some highly experienced police officials said that this could be a well-planned and intricately laid set-up to trap this person Shaukat Ali. “The complainant should have immediately filed the complaint to get the abuser blocked.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan