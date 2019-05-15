Capital Police register blasphemy case

ISLAMABAD: Golra Police in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) have registered an FIR under blasphemy laws involving hate speech. According to the FIR one Muhammad Yasir Qasmi, son of Abdul Waheed Qasmi, Sector G-9/3, had filed a complaint against Shaukat Ali, resident of Golra Sharif, alleging he had been putting up highly blasphemous comments targeting the holy personalities in response to the posts he (Yasir Qasmi) had been putting up on his Facebook account on the internet. Yasir Qasmi had urged Golra Police in his application to register a case against Shaukat Ali under sections, 298A, 295A, 295C and 7ATA. The police, however, registered the case under two sections of Blasphemy Law, 295-A and 298-A of Pakistan Penal Code after consultation of Legal Branch.

Some highly experienced police officials said that this could be a well-planned and intricately laid set-up to trap this person Shaukat Ali. “The complainant should have immediately filed the complaint to get the abuser blocked.”