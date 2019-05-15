Askari Life, HRSG enter into partnership

KARACHI: Askari Life Assurance Company Limited, one of the leading life insurance companies of Pakistan, has become a strategic partner of HRSG; a recognised innovative business solutions provider, a statement said.

According to the strategic alliance, Askari Life will provide essential group coverage to all HRSG employees, along with easy access to innovative savings and investment solutions.

Aamir Niazi, CEO of People and Business Advisory, HRSG, and Jehanzeb Zafar, CEO of Askari Life Assurance Company Limited, signed the agreement at the HRSG head office in Karachi.

Niazi said, “It is a privilege to partner with Askari Life, which is a part of a highly trusted and respected organisation in Pakistan, The Army Welfare Trust.”

The overarching aim is to offer world-class risk cover standards at affordable prices, enabling insurance access to those parts of the society, which have not been able to secure this cover over the last 72 years.”

Zafar said, “Askari Life is proud to be one of the leading insurance partners of HRSG. The teams have been working together to design best in class offerings for HRSG employees and partners, with the shared vision of bringing prosperity in the lives of all employees by making insurance affordable and accessible.”