Thu May 16, 2019
A
APP
May 16, 2019

‘Four SEZs to be completed in 6 months’

Business

ISLAMABAD: Board of Investment (BoI) Chairman Haroon Sharif on Wednesday said that the board was fully concentrating to complete four special economic zones (SEZs) related to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) within six months.These CPEC-related SEZs had been established in all the four provinces, including Rashakai Economic Zone (Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa), Dhabeji (Sindh), Allama Iqbal Industrial City Faisalabad (Punjab) and Bostan Industrial Zone (Balochistan), he said, while talking to APP.

Regarding Rashakai Economic Zone, he said, recently a delegation of China Road and Bridge Cooperation (CRBC), led by its Director Shi Xiaobo had visited BoI to discuss the timelines to make it operational.

Rashakai had a strategic significance, as it was closer to Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics.

