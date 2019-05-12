Health employees’ body calls off strike

LAHORE: The YDA-led Grand Health Employees Alliance (GHA), Punjab, has called off the strike in OPDs for one week.

The GHA held a meeting with the committee nominated by the government to deliberate on the proposed MTI Act. According to details, the GHA rejected the proposed MTI Act. The meeting, however, agreed that the committee would furnish its deliberations in one week.

The Grand Health Employees Alliance announced calling off the strike in OPDs for this time period. However, seminars and campaigns for the cause will be continued. Similarly, all the activities of the government regarding approval of the Act will remain suspended for one week.

The GHA warned that if the deliberations of the members of GHA were not considered positively, the GHA would continue the strike again. PFA: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Sunday sealed four factories and confiscated 68,112-kg unwholesome food while carrying out grand operation against adulterators in the provincial metropolis.

PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman led the operation. Punjab Food Authority has sealed Chaudhry Food Products in Green Cap Society, Sheikh Brothers Nimko in Nishter Town, Engro Snacks and Beverages on College Road and Al-Dyan Foods in Township.

During the operation, teams have seized 19,080-kg daal matri, 34,117-kg chemicals, 10,000-litre substandard juice, around 40,000 empty bottles, 1,570-kg chickpea flour, 1,000-kg impure sweets, 1,120-kg poor quality ghee and 1,225-kg raw material.