Extortionists among eight suspected criminals arrested in raids

The paramilitary force during targeted operations arrested eight suspects, including extortionists, on Sunday.

The spokesman for the Sindh Rangers said that soldiers conducted raids in Sharifabad and Sharea Faisal areas where they arrested three suspects, who were later identified as Muhammad Waseem, Asif Rafiq and Sabir Hashmi.

The arrested men were said to be associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London and they were involved in a number of extortion cases. In the Sharifabad area, Abdul Rehman, who was wanted in a number of mugging cases, was arrested.

Rangers troops also conducted raids in the Kalri and Sharifabad areas and arrested two men identified as Yaqoob and Ubaid alias Langra, while another raid conducted with the collaboration of police in Surjani Town resulted in the arrests of two more suspects, Muhammad Ahmed and Gulbadeen.

The four were alleged to be involved in operating drug dens in their respective areas. Moreover, weapons, looted items and narcotics were seized from the possession of the suspects, who were later handed over to police for further legal action. Further investigations are underway.

The law enforcement agencies have expedited operations against criminals in the city. A day earlier, the Malir district police on Saturday arrested two notorious criminals within the remits of different police stations.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Ali Bahadur said a police mobile of the Ibrahim Hyderi police station was patrolling in the areas when they received information about the presence of notorious criminals in Illyas Goth.

Responding to the information, the police reached the site. On seeing the police, the suspects opened fire on them which was retaliated and after an encounter Muhammad Yaseen was arrested while his two associates managed to escape taking advantage of narrow lanes.

During the initial investigation, it was found that the man was a known drug supplier and he was also wanted in different cases. The police said his two sons were also involved in street crime cases and they were wanted to the Ibrahim Hyderi police in a number of cases.

The police also claimed to have recovered a pistol, an Avon bomb and other valuables from the suspect. Moreover, SSP Bahadur said that the Gulshan-e-Maymar police busted an inter-provincial gang of motorcycle lifters, known as Khokhar Group, during a shootout occurred in the wee hours.

The SSP said they were searching for the gang from the past few weeks by using technical assistance. They conducted a raid on a tip-off in Abdullah Gabol Goth and arrested the gang leader, Ghulam Mustafa Khokhar, while his associates managed to escape from the scene.

During the search of their hideout, the police recovered punching numbers, colour gas cylinders, fake number plates of motorcycles and a motorcycle. During the initial investigation, the suspect revealed the group used to snatch motorcycles from different parts of the city and after changing the colour and tempering chassis number of motorcycles they sold them to their dealers, Asif Khokhar and Atta Khuzdari.