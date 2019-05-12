close
Mon May 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
May 13, 2019

Mother’s stature is highest: Wahab

Karachi

 
May 13, 2019

Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh on Information, Law and Anti-corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that mother holds the highest stature and is the best shelter for children. In a message on World Mother Day marked on Sunday, he said, ‘I pay salute to all mothers and greet them on this day.”

Wahab said our religion has given the highest place to mothers, and paradise is placed beneath the feet of the mother. He remarked that all colours of life died away without the warmth of mother, and mother was a beautiful combination of love and affection. The PPP leader said that the credit of all his success went to his mother and he felt the absence of his mother every moment.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi