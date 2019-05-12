Mother’s stature is highest: Wahab

Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh on Information, Law and Anti-corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that mother holds the highest stature and is the best shelter for children. In a message on World Mother Day marked on Sunday, he said, ‘I pay salute to all mothers and greet them on this day.”

Wahab said our religion has given the highest place to mothers, and paradise is placed beneath the feet of the mother. He remarked that all colours of life died away without the warmth of mother, and mother was a beautiful combination of love and affection. The PPP leader said that the credit of all his success went to his mother and he felt the absence of his mother every moment.