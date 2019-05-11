Bike lifters held

ISLAMABAD : The Islamabad Golra police have arrested three persons involved in street crime as well as bike lifting incidents and recovered 14 motorbikes from their possession, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (Saddar Zone) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted special team to curb street crime and bike lifting incidents. This teams headed by DSP (Saddar Circle) Ghulam Muhammad Baqir including SHO Golra police station Inspector Arshad Ali, ASI Saqib Mehmood and other succeeded to bust a gang of bike lifters and recovered 14 bikes from them.