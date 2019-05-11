close
Sun May 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 12, 2019

Bike lifters held

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 12, 2019

ISLAMABAD : The Islamabad Golra police have arrested three persons involved in street crime as well as bike lifting incidents and recovered 14 motorbikes from their possession, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (Saddar Zone) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted special team to curb street crime and bike lifting incidents. This teams headed by DSP (Saddar Circle) Ghulam Muhammad Baqir including SHO Golra police station Inspector Arshad Ali, ASI Saqib Mehmood and other succeeded to bust a gang of bike lifters and recovered 14 bikes from them.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore