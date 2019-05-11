Police ordered to ensure registration of tenants

LAHORE : The inspector general of police, Punjab, expressed anger over lethargy in implementation of the law with regard to registration of tenants and directed police to launch a seven-day campaign from Saturday (today) to ensure completion of the registration of tenants in all districts.

The directions were issued from the IG office to the Lahore CCPO, all RPOs and DPOs. It has been directed in the notification that all record and documents of tenants and property dealers should be registered in police record under Tenancy Registration Act. It has also been directed that the property dealers who give their homes, shops or other property to others on rent for small or long period should submit the details of their tenants to the respective police stations timely. All CPOs and DPOs will furnish the report regarding implementation of the tenancy act to their RPOs whereas the CCPO, Lahore, and all RPOs have been directed to submit complete reports to the Central Police Office’s Operations Branch till May 18. According to the notification, during investigation of high-profile cases, it has been observed that there is no complete implementation of the tenancy act which is not acceptable at all therefore its implementation should be ensured strictly and the officers and officials who found responsible for negligence in this regard will face stern departmental action.

martyr’s house: The inspector general of police, Punjab, visited the house of a martyred head constable, Shahid Nazeer, at Mustafabad in Kasur.

He offered Fateha for the departed soul and assured his family of every possible cooperation from Punjab Police.

He said that brave and dutiful officers and officials laying their lives in the line of duty were the asset to Punjab Police. “As the head of the Punjab Police the welfare of the families of police martyrs is his personal responsibility,” he said.

Talking to the media, the IG said that Punjab Police had more than 1,450 martyrs from the ranks of DIG to constable. He said it was a big challenge for Lahore Police to bring the mastermind and the facilitators of Data Darbar blast to justice. He said 12 precious lives were lost in Data Darbar blast. Five police officials and seven civilians were among them. Investigation is being done with complete focus to apprehend the anti-social elements as soon as possible, he added.