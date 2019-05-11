Cyber threats

Reports show that the registered complaints of cyber-crimes were the highest in 2018 as compared to previous years. The total number of cyber-crimes’ complaints were 6096 in 2018; among these, 273 were changed into cases, 1557 inquiries were closed and 4266 complaints are under investigation.

The FIA has so far arrested 2675 human smugglers or traffickers, which is also the highest record. Rising cyber-crime has become a challenge for the FIA.

Alma Zehra ( Karachi )