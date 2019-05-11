close
Sun May 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
May 12, 2019

Cyber threats

Newspost

 
May 12, 2019

Reports show that the registered complaints of cyber-crimes were the highest in 2018 as compared to previous years. The total number of cyber-crimes’ complaints were 6096 in 2018; among these, 273 were changed into cases, 1557 inquiries were closed and 4266 complaints are under investigation.

The FIA has so far arrested 2675 human smugglers or traffickers, which is also the highest record. Rising cyber-crime has become a challenge for the FIA.

Alma Zehra ( Karachi )

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost