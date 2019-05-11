close
Sun May 12, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 12, 2019

Customs seizes foreign liquor, betel nuts

Karachi

The Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) Appraisement East, Karachi, has foiled an attempt to smuggle foreign alcohol and betel nuts into the country.

The spokesman for the customs said that the banned goods were hidden deep inside the container stuffed with car seats. The collectorate arrested clearing agent Shahrukh.

The collector, MCC Appraisement (East), had received information and conveyed it to Additional Collector Examination Shafique ur Rehman. An R&D team comprising DC Arsalan Majeed Rana and other officers were formed.

Directed by the additional collector, the team conducted scrutiny of the suspected consignment imported by M/s MAK Tanoli International from Thailand and found a large quantity of banned goods. The consignment was declared to have contained car seats.

However, on examination, the officers found 24 bottles of scotch whiskey and 48 bottles of beer along with six metric tons of unhealthy, un-importable betel nuts, which were confiscated by the collectorate.

The commercial value of the banned and restricted is estimated to be Rs12,500,000. The importer has been taken into custody and an investigation is being carried out.

The chief collector appreciated the effective intelligence and prompt response of the collector, MCC Appraisement-East, and his team.

