Poplar trees creating respiratory problems in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: The white fluff, originating from poplar trees above the age of four years, has engulfed the entire city making life miserable for the people.

The fluff causes severe stress and leads to respiratory problems including asthma.

The people have been suffering from pollen allergy and other respiratory diseases owing to the abundance of poplar trees in the city.

While it used to be a pretty sight in the winter, the white fluff is causing severe stress to all who are experiencing respiratory problems in summer. The scenic city of Abbottabad, known as the city of schools, is the focus of tourists seeking relief from the hot plains, and the situation may discourage the sightseers.

The pollution caused by the poplar and some other wild trees fluff is not an encouraging sight for potential tourists. Most of the city areas, especially the Mansehra Road, Link Road and Malikpura, Kehal, Kaghan and Habibullah colonies are the worst affected ones. The pedestrians are forced to use face masks to go through these areas for daily chores. Psychological stress due to the polluted atmosphere, especially among the children, while travelling to and from schools as well as at the playgrounds is of serious concern as well. The people feel extremely frustrated and are at a loss as to where they should turn for relief, as the city bosses seem least bothered to address the problem. They say it is relatively simple to address this problem by simple pruning during the winter. Poplar trees are extremely beneficial if planted in waterlogged areas or to be used for farm forestry. In the latter case, there is a definite cut-off period after which the tree is no longer of immediate use.

The extraordinary regenerative capacity of the poplar tree is due to its regeneration through its root system, said bioenvironmental management expert, Sardar Taimur Hayat Khan, while talking to The News. “To plant these trees where water table is low is asking for severe depletion of the valuable resource. The total water consumed by four acres under wheat is equivalent to water consumed by a single mature tree. Second, if not harvested before four years of age, the problem of fluff becomes recurrent every spring,” he explained. The pollen generated from poplar trees has created a great environmental hazard in Abbottabad city besides causing asthma and other allergy-related problems.

Abbottabad is considered one of the best tourist destinations. During this season there is a rush of allergy patients due to the fast growth of the poplar trees. Abbottabad was once known as the valley of chinars, (maples), but the ruthless cutting of the majestic variety of trees and their replacement by poplars without forethought and consideration created problems for the masses. Dr Daud Iqbal of the Ayub Teaching Hospital, when contacted, said asthma, which is a chronic inflammatory disorder of the airways, attacks and involves wheezing, breathlessness, chest tightness, and coughing, particularly at night or in the early morning.He said fluff is causing problems like asthma, fever and lungs diseases. He asked the patients to use masks during this season and remain indoors. Professor Dr Nisar Khan, a senior pulmonologist, said severe asthma attacks may be life-threatening and patients should be rushed to a hospital for adequate treatment. The asthma patients must be careful during pregnancy and must ensure that they do not discontinue the use of medication without first consulting doctor.

He said that with the beginning of spring, the number of pollen allergy patients has witnessed a significant increase at the city hospitals.

