‘Sham-e-Shahzad Nayyar’ at NPC

Similar to previous sessions, ‘Sada-e-Sukhan’, a literary organization, this time around also held a get-together named ‘Sham-e-Shahzad Nayyar’. Literary enthusiasts of all age-groups gathered at National Press Club (NPC) library to be a part of this intimate literary gathering. They came in large numbers to listen to their favourite poets.

Amidst very warm and special set up, the evening began with recitation from the Holy Quran done by journalist Shahid Nasim. At the outset thanking the audience, he introduced two eminent poets Jalil Aali and Shahzad Nayyar. He said ‘Sada-e-Sukhan’ aim is to bring poets, scholars, intellectuals and journalists at a combined platform.

The evening was presided over by illustrious critic, poet and intellectual Jalil Aali. Secretary General NPC, Anwar Reza, was the guest of honour.

Subsequently, M. A. Doshi conducted the proceedings and following Mushairas’ tradition presented his poetry first. In between the proceedings, some pleasing observations were made.

A number of poets and literary scholars from different cities like Sargodah, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad came together to make the event a success. The participants included Jalil Aali, Shahzad Nayyar, Junaid Azar, Shehzad Wasiq, Saeed Raja, Ahmad Nawaz, and Nasir Ali Nasir. These poets with their enchanting delivery of verses, made it an evening to remember.

One of the major highlights of the evening was that the Chairman of literary organization ‘Sada-e-Sukhan’, M. A. Doshi, announced to honour the celebrated poet Shahzad Nayyar with the ‘Sukhan Award 2019’ in recognition of his literary services.

Anwar Reza, the Secretary General NPC, speaking on the occasion extended thanks to Doshi for organising such an event and termed it a good omen amid tension-filled world of journalism. He said M. A. Doshi can organize such events every day, at the NPC.

Sahib-e-Sham Shahzad Nayyar also spoke on the occasion and thanked Doshi and other organisers for honouring him with ‘Sukhan Award 2019’.

Professor Jalil Aali appreciated Mr. Doshi’s endeavors for arranging such an event and lauded the creative poetry of Shahzad Nayyar.

The poets enthralled the audience with their kalam. Sahib-e-Sham Shahzad Nayyar read his well-known nazm ‘Hadayat Kaar’, in addition to recital of ghazals. Audiences enjoyed a beautiful mélange of poetry and speeches by young and seasoned poets. Needless to say, the venue reverberated with wah-wahs and thunderous applause.

Excerpts from Shahzad Nayyar’s presentations:

Aap diljoi ki zehmat na uthayain, jayain

Ro kay betha houn na ab aur rolayain, jayain

Zindgi tu ne dokan khol kay likh rakha hai

Apni marzi ka koi ranj uthayain, jayain

Mera naheen tu woh apna he kutch khayal karay

Usay kaho kay ta’aluk ko phir bahal karay

Main us ka phool houn Nayyar so us pe chorr dia

Who gaysuoun mein sajayay kay payaymal karay