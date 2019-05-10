Met Office warns people of heatwave

Islamabad : The Pakistan Meteorological Department has warned the residents of the country's plain areas about the heatwave in the second fortnight of the current month.

Defining heat wave as a period of excessively hot weather, which may be accompanied by high humidity, the weathermen forecast that such conditions were likely to develop in plain areas of the country during the last two weeks of May.

In an advisory, the PMD officials said the normal Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) and positive El-Nino weather phenomenon would persist in the country throughout the current month. They added that the North Atlantic Oscillation was swinging along with the neutral values during the forecast period. The officials said based on the regional and global weather conditions, there was a high likelihood of normal or slightly above normal rainfall in the country during May.

They said the average temperature was likely to remain normal throughout the country during the month.