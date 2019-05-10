CDA disallows FGEHF to build 25-storey buildings

Islamabad : The Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) is planning to launch around 15 housing schemes on Joint Venture in Rawalpindi and Islamabad under the Prime Minister's ‘Naya Pakistan’ housing scheme.

Director General Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation, Waseem Hayat Bajwa told a news briefing here Friday that the foundation would provide 40,000 to 50,000 housing units to meet shortage of houses in twin cities.

The top official of housing foundation said that joint venture projects would also be undertaken in Peshawar,

Quetta and other cities. He said that physical work on construction of over 12,000 apartments over 508 kanals of land in Chaklala will start within two to three month.

DG housing foundation said that final negotiations with concerned authorities for construction of apartments in upto 14 storey blocks were underway. However, he said the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has declined to give permission for construction of ground plus 25 floor residential building containing flats of different categories.

He said the issue would be taken to the Federal Cabinet again as the CDA was of the view that building bye laws allow construction of buildings upto ground plus seven floors.

He regretted that Capital Development Authority was creating hurdles in every project of the housing foundation wherever CDA's own working has been deteriorating.

Waseem Hayat said in the past, the CDA was paid Rs1.2 billion for water supply project and provision of other facilities in sector G-13 but the authority had not accomplished the task. “The CDA is collecting property tax and water charges in Sector G-13 but is reluctant to take any responsibility.

DG Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation said now the Capital Development Authority was raising objections over auction of commercial plots in Sector G-14. He said that the foundation was planning to raise money through auction of commercial plots for making payment of Built up Properties in Sector G-14 to the tune of Rs9 billion. “We need Rs5.5 billion for making payment of BuPs only in G-14/1 but dot want to add on burden to allotttes" he said.

To a question, he said that development work in Green Enclave in Bhara Kahu, the housing scheme for federal government employees over 3200 kanals of land would be completed in two years.