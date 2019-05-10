Buzdar opens reconstruction of Gynae Hospital

RAWALPINDI: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said he will personally monitor the development schemes adding that exhibiting projects were designed, instead of public welfare schemes in the past.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of reconstruction project of 200-bed Gyne Hospital in Rawalpindi, he said that Sehat Insaf Card Scheme has been started in 18 districts of the province and around seven million families and 3.5 crore people will benefit from this scheme.

The PTI government has the honor to introduce state-of-the-art projects including the Gyne Hospital under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said. He said the cabinet has accorded approval to upgrade the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology as a cardiac and vascular diseases center and patients suffering from cardiac as well as paralysis diseases will benefit from the latest treatment facilities.

He said that Ring Road will be constructed with the cost of Rs45 billion in Rawalpindi and a signal-free expressway will also be constructed with an amount of Rs70 billion for drainage of water from Nullah Lai and improve the transportation facility. He said that PHA is working on different projects to restore the original grandeur of Rawalpindi city. 474 development schemes will be completed in Rawalpindi division with a cost of around Rs157 billion. He deplored delay in the completion of Rawalpindi Gyne Hospital.