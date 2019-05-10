Bahria Town, HEC sign MoU for establishing Hyderabad University

KARACHI: Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Tariq Banuri and Malik Riaz of Bahria Town signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish the Hyderabad University in the presence of Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday.

The development work is in progress at the Hyderabad University, which is spread on 80 acres of land. A statement issued from the Governor House said the funds for the establishment of Hyderabad University have already been approved by the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

The statement said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed Sindh Governor Imran Ismail to establish the Hyderabad University as soon as possible. The governor said other districts of Sindh are also in consideration for setting up universities while the establishment of Hyderabad University is like a dream come true for the people of Hyderabad.