Sat May 11, 2019
AFP
May 11, 2019

Rubalcaba dies

World

AFP
May 11, 2019

MADRID: Former Spanish Socialist leader Alfredo Perez Rubalcaba, who as interior minister cracked down on armed Basque separatist group ETA, died on Friday aged 67 after suffering a stroke, his family said. Rubalcaba was admitted to a hospital in Majadahonda near Madrid in serious condition on Wednesday night and died on Friday, his family and party officials said. "Our comrade Alfredo Perez Rubalcaba has left us," the Socialist Party (PSOE), Spain’s oldest party, tweeted.

