Legal notice sent to Szabul for illegal admission to SM college principal

Lawyers on Friday sent legal notice to the universities, boards and Higher Education Commission secretary and the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University of Law (Szabul), questioning the appointment of Fareed Ahmed Dayo advocate as the incharge principal of the SM Government Law College and his admission to LLM programme of Szabul in alleged violation of the bar council rules.

The Pakistan Society for Promotion of Legal Education through its secretary Lubna Latif Rizvi and others also sent a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and other concerned quarters requesting them to take notice against the Szabul and law colleges’ board of governors for appointing Dayo as incharge principal of the SM Law College, who was even not eligible to get admission to LLM.

Lawyers said the post of the SM Government Law College principal had been illegally handed over to Dayo who did not fulfil the criteria even to become lecturer for the esteemed institution in which several eminent jurists and lawyers of Pakistan completed their law education and served the cause of rule of the law in the country.