Asaan Zakat initiative launched

KARACHI: Daraz, a leading online marketplace, recently announced its third year of the Asaan Zakat initiative, allowing customers to avail the best possible prices to purchase Ramadan ration packages online, a statement said on Thursday.

Asaan Zakat optimises customer convenience, promising to be a stress-free one-stop Zakat solution, impacting thousands of Muslims nationwide. In the last three years, thousands of Zakat bundles have been donated through various partner NGOs, the statement said. It said the Ramazan ration packages can be delivered to the customers’ doorsteps or directly to the Edhi Foundation or Saylani Welfare.