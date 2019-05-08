PTI lawmaker berates PPP govt over Rs1.86bn ‘missing’ Zakat

Citing the auditor general of Pakistan’s report 2017-2018 presented to the president of Pakistan in compliance with Article 171, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Karachi president Khurram Sher Zaman has said the disappearance of Rs1.867 billion in Zakat from the Sindh government’s account shows that the Pakistan Peoples Party’s provincial government has broken all records of its corruption.

In a statement, Zaman, who is also an MPA, said government ministers had not left even the money that helped poor, needy and disabled persons and they had looted Zakat donations for disabled persons, as well as the money of orphans.

“This amount is a small part of the report by the auditor-general of Pakistan. They committed corruption of thousands of billions. The auditor general report is saying that the Sindh government is corrupt. Sindh Bank did not distribute Rs117 Crore Zakat of deserving people. Sindh Bank was earning a profit on Zakat funds by placing it in a savings account for four months,” he said.

Zaman said the Zakat committees could not provide account of expenses of Rs20 million in Badin, Thatta, Larkana, Hyderabad and other districts of Sindh, and that clearly revealed “ill intentions” of the Sindh government.

“The government ministers are only used to give statements on media for character assassination of the political opposition. When we ask them about their performance, they have no reply,” he said.